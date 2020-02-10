Tunisia keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10 (DNA) – Borhene El Kamel, Ambassador of Tunisia said that his country was keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to do trade in many items.

He said that private sectors of both countries should accelerate efforts to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

He said that Tunisia enjoyed strategic location and was a gateway for Pakistan to enter big African and European markets.

He was addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Envoy said that Tunisia’s 80% trade was with European Union and Pakistani investors have good potential to set up JVs in Tunisia to promote exports with Africa and EU.

He said the future was of African continent and Pakistan should develop strong business linkages with Tunisia to capture better market share in African region.

He said that Tunisia has good experience and expertise in agriculture, textiles and tourism and Pakistan could benefit from its experience to promote its economy. He assured that he would cooperate with ICCI in further enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and Tunisia enjoyed good political relations that should be transformed into growing trade relations.

He said both countries should focus on frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

He said that many Pakistani products including textiles, surgical instruments, sports goods, fruits could find good market in Tunisia and stressed that it should import these products from Pakistan. He said that current government was focusing on promoting tourism and Tunisian investors should explore investment and JVs in tourism, CPEC and other sectors in Pakistan.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Convener, ICCI Diplomatic Committee, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Chaudhry, Abbas Hashmi, Ch. Mazhar and others also spoke at the occasion and gave useful suggestions to promote bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tunisia.=DNA

