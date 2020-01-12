Transporters’ strike continues on seventh day against fines
LAHORE, Jan 12 (DNA): The strike of good transporters has continued on
seventh day across the country against increasing fines and taxes on
motorways and highways.
According to details, the industrialists and businessmen are facing
immense difficulties in transportation of the goods due to the protest.
Earlier, the provincial government had summoned transporters to Governor
House for negotiation.
Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khan Khichi said that the government wass
informed about the situation being created due to the strike of Mazda
Association.
“We want to resolve the matter peacefully,” he stated. DNA
