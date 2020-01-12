Transporters’ strike continues on seventh day against fines

LAHORE, Jan 12 (DNA): The strike of good transporters has continued on

seventh day across the country against increasing fines and taxes on

motorways and highways.

According to details, the industrialists and businessmen are facing

immense difficulties in transportation of the goods due to the protest.

Earlier, the provincial government had summoned transporters to Governor

House for negotiation.

Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khan Khichi said that the government wass

informed about the situation being created due to the strike of Mazda

Association.

“We want to resolve the matter peacefully,” he stated. DNA

