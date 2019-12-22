Those who used ‘parchi’ in political career are calling Imran Khan as selected PM: Firdous

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said those who used ‘parchi’ to come into power are calling Imran Khan as ‘selected Prime Minister’.

Addressing party coordinators in Sialkot, the special assistant advised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to first act on democratic rules in his party.

Bilawal Bhutto should appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and present the money trail, she stated.

Dr Firdous said that Federal Cabinet has received application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for visiting abroad and it will be decided on Tuesday.

The cabinet will review the application in detail and decide according to the constitution and law, she added.

While talking about the grave situation in occupied Kashmir, the special assistant said India is now known as an extremist-state around the world. PM Narendra Modi-led government’s controversial Citizenship Act has exposed so called democratic and secular face of India, she went on to say.

Dr Firdous said India has pushed occupied Kashmir into violence and promoted the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which caused violence everywhere in that country.

She said Indian forces have started unprovoked attacks on the Line of Control, killing innocent civilians, but the Armed forces and people of Pakistan are united to respond to the Indian aggression befittingly.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that entire Pakistani nation stands with the armed forces in defence of motherland. She appreciated Pakistani media for effectively exposing the brutal face of India.