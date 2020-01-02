Tahir-ul-Qadri lambastes PM Imran over due justice to victims

LAHORE, Jan 02 (DNA): Patron-in-Chief of Minhaj-ul-Quran International

(MQI) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan

saying that the government has changed but nothing has been done for the

martyrs and innocent captives of Model Town incident.

In his statement, Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri sarcastically extended greetings to

PM Imran saying that the law in Naya Pakistan has become equal for

everyone as culprits are free to go abroad while the imprisoned victims

of Model Town tragedy are handcuffed even in the operation theatres.

Imran Khan deserves appreciation for providing equal justice to all in

his “New Pakistan” where the convicted criminals are let free and the

imprisoned victims of Model Town incident are enchained even in the

operation theater.

He went on to say that the real minds behind the massacre are roaming

freely whereas 107 workers who protested peacefully were sentenced to

imprisonment. He asserted that even after five and a half year of the

incident, there has been no fair trial. “Is this the Naya Pakistan where

the law is equal for everyone?” he raised question.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed grief saying: “I am extremely grieved to see

the inhumane treatment of arrested PAT workers, two among which have

died in jail and despite [being] critically ill, their bail applications

are not even heard.” DNA