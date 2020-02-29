Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

State-sponsored terror to lead radicalisation of 200 mn Indian Muslims: PM Imran

| February 29, 2020
534678_11578584

ISLAMABAD, FEB 29 (DNA) :  Prime Minister Imran Khan, while talking about Delhi carnage of Muslims, has on Saturday said the state-sponsored terror through police and RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth.

The premier took to Twitter and said the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian occupation forces, resulting in deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.

Imran Khan

@ImranKhanPTI

In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 mn Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

7,533

Twitter Ads info and privacy
4,497 people are talking about this

I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes, these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also, Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan

@ImranKhanPTI

 · 

In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 mn Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Imran Khan

@ImranKhanPTI

I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also.

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

4,609

Twitter Ads info and privacy
2,632 people are talking about this

Let it be known that the death toll from five days of anti-Muslim violence in Indian capital has risen to 42, making it the worst religious rioting Delhi has seen in more than three decades.

Sporadic violence hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of sectarian riots. Over 250 people have been injured, dozens of them shot.

The unrest is the latest bout of violence over Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s citizenship law, which triggered months of demonstrations that turned deadly in December.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

surgical-mask

Rangers arrest two hoarders, seize thousands of surgical masks

KARACHI, FEB 29 (DNA) : The Rangers in a raid here captured thousands surgical masksRead More

274956_8147770_updates

Sheikh Rashid requests CM Sindh to abolish unmanned railway crossings

LAHORE, FEB 29 (DNA) : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday requested ChiefRead More

  • US Envoy Khalilzad, FM Qureshi discuss US-Taliban peace agreement

  • State-sponsored terror to lead radicalisation of 200 mn Indian Muslims: PM Imran

  • Kazakhstan minister calls for further cementing of bilateral ties

  • Response to Digital Pakistan has been overwhelmingly good: Tania Aidrus

  • FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan in signing of US-Afghan Taliban peace deal

  • From Pulwama to Abhinandan: European journal exposes Indian lies

  • 17th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference commences: ISPR

  • Uzbek embassy organizes fashion show in the Capital

    • Comments are Closed