State-sponsored terror to lead radicalisation of 200 mn Indian Muslims: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, FEB 29 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan, while talking about Delhi carnage of Muslims, has on Saturday said the state-sponsored terror through police and RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth.

The premier took to Twitter and said the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian occupation forces, resulting in deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.

I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes, these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also, Imran Khan said.

Let it be known that the death toll from five days of anti-Muslim violence in Indian capital has risen to 42, making it the worst religious rioting Delhi has seen in more than three decades.

Sporadic violence hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of sectarian riots. Over 250 people have been injured, dozens of them shot.

The unrest is the latest bout of violence over Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s citizenship law, which triggered months of demonstrations that turned deadly in December.