Sri Lankan Food Festival opens at Marriott Hotel on Wednesday

| February 4, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 04 (DNA) – To celebrate the rich cultural diversity and delicious cuisine of Sri Lanka, the Islamabad Marriott Hotel is going to host the Sri Lankan Food Festival, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan High Commission today (Wednesday).

The festival is going to be held in the Nadia Coffee Shop at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on 5th February 2020 from 7 pm to 11 pm. Later, the festival will also travel to the Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi, where it will take place in the Marco Polo restaurant following the same timing on the 6th of February (Thursday).

ISLAMABAD, FEB 04: Sri Lankan artists perform on the occasion of Sri Lanka food festival in Islamabad Marriott Hotel, on Tuesday.=DNA PHOTO

Reflective of the vibrant Sri Lankan culture, the food festival will offer a slice of Sri Lankan cuisine that combines traditional flavours with a unique flair.

Islamabad Marriott Hotel’s very own Chef Nadun Ishara Hettiarachchi will be preparing an array of fiery hot, exotic food originating from the rich heritage of Sri Lankan cuisine.

During the festival, ingredients imported from Sri Lanka will be utilised to create an exotic menu, offering a taste of the cuisine to all lovers.

The delicacies to be served at the festival will include Pol Sambol (Coconut Relish), Fish Ambul Thiyal (Sour Fish Curry) and Kiribath with Lunu Miris (rice with thick Coconut Milk), just to name a few.

Adding to the ambiance, a Sri Lankan performance troupe will enthrall guests with the engaging Kandyan dance.=DNA

