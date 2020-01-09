Speeches don’t provide employment: Marriyum Aurangzeb tells PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while responding to the inauguration of ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ programme said that that the speeches do not provide bread and employment to the people.

She expressed in her statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches would not provide employment to the people, would not decrease the inflation, would not build five million houses for people along with promised one million jobs.

She went on to say that the public would not be able to pay the electricity and gas bills with such speeches. “Neither medical treatment nor medicines will be affordable with PM Imran’s speeches”, she added.

PML-N spokesperson claimed that PM Imran stopped Nawaz Sharif’s youth programme and re-launched it with his own name. “They have snatched the employment from millions of youths and thrown them into the state of despair”, she said, adding that renaming the scheme will not produce anything good for the people.

Marriyum said that 2 million youths have become unemployed in the last 16 months. “A new drama is created every other month with a new scheme, but it will not change the reality”, she added.