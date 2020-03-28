Special Plane from China carrying medical professionals, relief assistance to arrive at IIA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 (DNA) – The government of China is sending a special plane to Pakistan with a team of medical professionals and relief assistance to fight COVID-19. The special flight will land at Islamabad International Airport today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will be at the airport to welcome the Chinese guests and to express thanks to the government and people of China, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, for their timely support in this difficult time.

It may be recalled that China is extending full support to Pakistan in its efforts to contain the Coronavirus. China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 3,00,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, and support to build an isolation hospital.

A considerable amount of donations from private sources from China has also arrived in Pakistan. Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have donated 50,000 test kits and 5,00,000 face masks.

China also handed over two tons of masks, test kits, ventilators, medical protective clothes through Khunjerab.

The team of 8 medical experts coming on the special flight will assist our doctors and health experts in battling the Coronavirus. The Chinese medical team will remain in Pakistan for two weeks.

The Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership has acquired greater strength and depth in recent years, guided by the shared vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Xi Jinping.

President Dr Arif Alvi, accompanied by Foreign Minister Qureshi and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, visited Beijing on 16-17 March 2020 to express Pakistan’s abiding support and solidarity with China in its fight against Coronavirus.

Pakistan and China continue to collaborate closely and coordinate relief assistance to counter the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19.=DNA

