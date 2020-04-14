Special Flydubai flight to bring back 180 stranded Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD, APR 14 – The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed Flydubai to operate a special flight to bring back 180 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai.
The flight will land at Faisalabad airport and it will take back 11 UAE embassy staff members.
The CAA, however, said that no member of the flight crew will be allowed to disembark from the aircraft while at the airport.
« Pakistan, Poland agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields (Previous News)
Related News
Special Flydubai flight to bring back 180 stranded Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD, APR 14 – The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed Flydubai to operate a specialRead More
Pakistan, Poland agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields
ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 – Ambassador of Poland, Poitr Opalinski met with Federal Minister for DefenceRead More
Comments are Closed