Special Flydubai flight to bring back 180 stranded Pakistanis

| April 14, 2020
ISLAMABAD, APR 14 – The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed Flydubai to operate a special flight to bring back 180 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai.

The flight will land at Faisalabad airport and it will take back 11 UAE embassy staff members.

The CAA, however, said that no member of the flight crew will be allowed to disembark from the aircraft while at the airport.

