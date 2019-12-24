Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Special Advisor to Japanese PM calls on Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem

| December 24, 2019
Pic Special Advisor to Japanese PM calls on Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem - Eng

 

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (DNA): Special Advisor to Japanese Prime Minister H.E SonouraKentaro called on Senator Dr.ShahzadWaseem at his residence.

 

Later, Senator Dr.ShahzadWaseem hosted dinner in his honour which was attended by Leader of House in Senate, Senator ShibliFaraz, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, JehangirKhan Tareen, Federal MinistersAzam Swati, FawadCh and others.

 

Speaking at the occasion, Senator DrShahzadWaseem stressed the need of further enhancing of economic cooperation between two friendly countries.

 

He highlighted the worsening security situation due to Modis fascist tactics inline with the extremist Hindutva ideology. He said that forced annexation of Kashmir with worst human rights violations followed by Controversial Citizenship Act to further marginalise Muslims and minorities has resulted in outburst of public protests in India. The escalated ceasefire violations by India has jeopardised peace and stability in the region as it could lead into larger armed conflict with grave consequences for the world, he added.

 

Senator DrShehzadWaseem urged the international community to play their role in containing Modis hegemonic designs.

 

In his remarks, Advisor to Japanese PM shared the concern on situation in occupied Kashmir. He vowed to work together for greater economic cooperation in future.

