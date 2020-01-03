Speaker NA signs production orders for detained opposition leaders
ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (DNA): Speaker of the national assembly, Asad Qaiser
has issued production orders for national assembly appearances of
politicians currently detained by law enforcement on Friday.
Former premier of the country, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PMLN) and former leader of opposition in the national
assembly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) both are being investigated
against on charges of corruption and misuse of power.
Two more PMLN stalwarts, former minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal and
the former minister for railways, Khwaja Saad Rafique also had their
production orders issued.
The assembly secretariat has relayed copies of the production orders to
the concerned departments.
Earlier in the day, the federal government tabled Army Act amendment
bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an
extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Defence Minister Pervez Khattak submitted the Army Act Amendment Bill
2020 in the Upper House besides tabling two other amended laws for
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act 2020.
The assembly has also approved a resolution for postponing the question
hour and adjourned the session till Saturday (tomorrow). DNA
==========
Related News
Met Office forecasts another layer of dense fog from Jan 10
LAHORE, Jan 03 (DNA): The Meteorological Office has forecasted another wave of dense fog fromRead More
Shehbaz Sharif avoids journalists over questions on Army Act
LONDON, Jan 03 (DNA): The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif chose toRead More
Comments are Closed