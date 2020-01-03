Speaker NA signs production orders for detained opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (DNA): Speaker of the national assembly, Asad Qaiser

has issued production orders for national assembly appearances of

politicians currently detained by law enforcement on Friday.

Former premier of the country, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PMLN) and former leader of opposition in the national

assembly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) both are being investigated

against on charges of corruption and misuse of power.

Two more PMLN stalwarts, former minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal and

the former minister for railways, Khwaja Saad Rafique also had their

production orders issued.

The assembly secretariat has relayed copies of the production orders to

the concerned departments.

Earlier in the day, the federal government tabled Army Act amendment

bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an

extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak submitted the Army Act Amendment Bill

2020 in the Upper House besides tabling two other amended laws for

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act 2020.

The assembly has also approved a resolution for postponing the question

hour and adjourned the session till Saturday (tomorrow). DNA

==========