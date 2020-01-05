Soleimani assassination marks end of US presence in region: IRGC Commander

Tehran, Jan 5, — Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami on Saturday described Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as architect of US strategic defeats over the past decades, saying that his assassination marks the end of the US presence in the region.

Vowing severe revenge for Soleimani assassination, he said that the IRGC will certainly take a painful and regrettable revenge from America, but its timing and scale are not known.

Soleimani put the Zionist regime on the verge of death, as the Palestinians can hit every point in the occupied lands with high precision, he said.

The martyred commander turned Lebanese Hezbollah into a big regional power and it enjoys such a capability to play a role in regional developments, Salami said.

The Americans have always suffered calamitous defeats from their mistakes, he said, noting that Soleimani’s art was to make optimal use of the threats and turning them into opportunities.

Anybody hosting the US is enemy of the Muslim nations, he said, warning them to reconsider their ways and not to fall victim of US policies, Salami said.

Describing future of the region as bright and clear, he said that the region will achieve prosperity, security and stability, once the US ends its presence in the region.