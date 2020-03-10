Sindh Heath Dept decides to issue advisory in wake of coronavirus

KARACHI, MAR 10 (DNA) – Sindh Health Department on Tuesday has suggested to close educational institutions in Karachi for long period of time in a wake of coronavirus.

While taking extraordinary measures to curb the virus, the provincial authorities have decided to issue advisory to bar people from gathering at public places.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the educational institutions were closed for the safety of the children. However, its choice of the people to visit shopping centers and other places, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that nine more persons were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Karachi in a single day, taking the toll to 16. One patient was also sent back to home after successfully recovering from the virus.

Six persons infected with coronavirus reached Karachi from Syria via Doha while three other arrived in the city from London via Dubai. The virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year the number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 114,268, including 4,009 deaths, across 113 countries and territories.

The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted DNA

