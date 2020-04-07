Sindh govt to publicise details of coronavirus fund to ensure transparency
ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (DNA): Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab
on Tuesday said that the citizens have contributed an amount of Rs 74
million in the provincial coronavirus fund.
In a video message issued today, Murtaza Wahab said that the government
has decided to public details of the funds in order to ensure
transparency in its use.
“All details of the fund have been uploaded on the website of Sindh
finance department,” he said adding that it shows the details of the
amount received and the expenditure incurred.
The spokesman said that Sindh government has earmarked Rs 3 billion for
the coronavirus fund. “We are thankful to the philanthropists and all
those who donated in the fund,” he said.
It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah
on Tuesday confirmed that 16 more people have recovered from the
COVID-19 in Karachi.
Charing a meeting in Karachi, the chief minister Murad Ali Shah said
that as many as 309 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. He
said that 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the
provincial tally to 986.
Murad Ali Shah further said that one more patient has died from the
novel coronavirus today, while overall 10219 coronavirus tests had been
conducted in the province so far.
As per breakup, 16 of the deceased were from Karachi and 2 deaths were
reported in Hyderabad.
As many as 662 people are under treatment in the various hospitals of
the province, he added. Sindh CM also paid tribute to Dr Qadir Somroo
who lost his life due to coronavirus on Monday night. DNA
Related News
Imran Khan sends best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
ISLAMABAD, APR 7 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed best wishes and prayersRead More
Doctors suggest CM not to ease off lockdown
KARACHI, Apr 07 (DNA): The owners and chief executive officers of private hospitals and leadingRead More
Comments are Closed