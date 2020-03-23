Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh’s Minister for Education and Labour on Tuesday announced that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ghani, in a video message on Twitter, shared that he had gotten his test done a day earlier which turned out to be positive.

Senator Saeed Ghani @SaeedGhani1 گذشتہ روز میں نے کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ کروایا جسکی رپورٹ مثبت آئی ہے تاحال جو Symptoms اس وائرس کے بتائے جاتے ہیں ان میں سے مجھے کچھ محسوس نہیں ہورہا اور میں خود کو بالکل صحتمند محسوس کررہا ہوں اور اپنی ذمہ داریاں گھر پر isolation میں رہ کر ادا کررہا ہوں۔ شہری بھی گھروں پر رہیں

However, the minister clarified that he has not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and feels healthy.

He added that he has isolated himself since testing positive