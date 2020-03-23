Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh’s Minister for Education and Labour on Tuesday announced that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ghani, in a video message on Twitter, shared that he had gotten his test done a day earlier which turned out to be positive.
However, the minister clarified that he has not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and feels healthy.
He added that he has isolated himself since testing positive
« CM Sindh halts all payments expect pensions, salaries (Previous News)
(Next News) Coronavirus bankrupting steel industry »
Related News
Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh’s Minister for Education and Labour on Tuesday announced that he has been tested positiveRead More
Rawalpindi doctors demand safety gear as coronavirus cases increase
RAWALPINDI, MAR 21 – Doctors and paramedic staff at Rawalpindi’s Allied hospital have demanded thatRead More
Comments are Closed