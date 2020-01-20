Sikandar Sultan Raja likely to be new Chief Election Commissioner
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 (DNA) –The govt and opposition have agreed on the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner.
Formal announcement shall be made in a day or two.
