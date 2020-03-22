All shopping malls, restaurants shut for week in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)
administration on Sunday notified new measures in an effort to contain
the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the capital city.
According to details, the civic administration ordered the closure of
all shopping malls and restaurants in Islamabad for a week.
The notification said grocery stores will shut at 8 pm instead of 10 pm
in the capital city.
In a televised address to the nation earlier today, Prime Minister Imran
Khan said a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of
Pakistan lives below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day
closure of the country occurs.
Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, the premier said that the
situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling
streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses
which he does not want.
The premier said that people should self-isolate and self-quarantine,
act responsibly rather than taking the coronavirus seriously. DNA
