Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

All shopping malls, restaurants shut for week in Islamabad

| March 22, 2020
FireShot Capture 248 - (no subject) - editor.dnanews@gmail.com - Gmail - mail.google.com

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)
administration on Sunday notified new measures in an effort to contain
the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the capital city.

According to details, the civic administration ordered the closure of
all shopping malls and restaurants in Islamabad for a week.

The notification said grocery stores will shut at 8 pm instead of 10 pm
in the capital city.

In a televised address to the nation earlier today, Prime Minister Imran
Khan said a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of
Pakistan lives below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day
closure of the country occurs.

Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, the premier said that the
situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling
streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses
which he does not want.

The premier said that people should self-isolate and self-quarantine,
act responsibly rather than taking the coronavirus seriously. DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

5e76cd57a669b

PPP to call Multi Party Conference on Corona Virus 

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22,  (DNA) – A video conference of the Central executive Committee of theRead More

12

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 687 as Sindh reports 41 new cases

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 687 as 333Read More

  • All shopping malls, restaurants shut for week in Islamabad

  • MQM-P announces rejoining federal cabinet as deadlock ends

  • FM telephones Iranian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese counterparts, discusses COVID-19

  • Complete lockdown to have serious implications for country: Ejaz Shah

  • Experts determining use of chloroquine to treat coronavirus: Dr Zafar Mirza

  • China wish Pakistan could defeat COVID-19 as soon as possible

  • Pakistan ready to host SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference: FM Qureshi

  • PIA bans meal service in domestic flights

    • Comments are Closed