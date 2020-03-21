Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Pakistan tonight, confirms Marriyum Aurangzeb
LAHORE, Mar 21 (DNA): President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has
decided to leave for Pakistan today and will reach the country tomorrow
morning.
In a Twitter statement, the party’s spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb
confirmed he will be landing in Islamabad tonight. She said the PML-N
president decided to return to the country in the wake of the
coronavirus outbreak.
“Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return
to Pakistan tonight,” the PML-N twitter account said.
Shehbaz Sharif will board the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA)
Islamabad-bound flight at the Heathrow airport.
This is one of the national flag carrier’s last five flights that will
be allowed to touch down in Pakistan as all international flights have
been suspended to the country for two weeks in the wake of multiplying
cases of COVID-19.
Marriyum said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will undergo a
cardiac intervention surgery next week.
Sharif family sources revealed that Nawaz had asked Shehbaz to stay on
help victims of the coronavirus and be among the masses during their
time of need.
Meanwhile, Information Secretary of PML-N Uzma Bukhari has also
confirmed the news of Shehbaz Sharif’s return.
It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz Sharif traveled to London with
ailing Nawaz Sharif so that he could stay with PML-N’s supremo until his
complete recovery.
Earlier in a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that government should
immediately take steps for lockdown of the country and warned of a
terrible human tragedy in the event of any delay by the government.
It is to mention here that 666 cases of coronavirus have been reported
in Pakistan to date.
Sindh has reported the highest number of 357 COVID-19 cases with 136 in
Punjab.
Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister
Usman Buzdar said of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dera
Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi. DNA
