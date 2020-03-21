Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Pakistan tonight, confirms Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, Mar 21 (DNA): President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has

decided to leave for Pakistan today and will reach the country tomorrow

morning.

In a Twitter statement, the party’s spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb

confirmed he will be landing in Islamabad tonight. She said the PML-N

president decided to return to the country in the wake of the

coronavirus outbreak.

“Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return

to Pakistan tonight,” the PML-N twitter account said.

Shehbaz Sharif will board the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA)

Islamabad-bound flight at the Heathrow airport.

This is one of the national flag carrier’s last five flights that will

be allowed to touch down in Pakistan as all international flights have

been suspended to the country for two weeks in the wake of multiplying

cases of COVID-19.

Marriyum said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will undergo a

cardiac intervention surgery next week.

Sharif family sources revealed that Nawaz had asked Shehbaz to stay on

help victims of the coronavirus and be among the masses during their

time of need.

Meanwhile, Information Secretary of PML-N Uzma Bukhari has also

confirmed the news of Shehbaz Sharif’s return.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz Sharif traveled to London with

ailing Nawaz Sharif so that he could stay with PML-N’s supremo until his

complete recovery.

Earlier in a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that government should

immediately take steps for lockdown of the country and warned of a

terrible human tragedy in the event of any delay by the government.

It is to mention here that 666 cases of coronavirus have been reported

in Pakistan to date.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 357 COVID-19 cases with 136 in

Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister

Usman Buzdar said of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dera

Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi. DNA