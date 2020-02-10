Shehbaz Sharif disappointed over seizing political opponents’ houses

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has strongly condemned provincial government’s step of turning former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residence into shelter home.

In a statement, the opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) has expressed disappointment over seizing the houses of political opponents and called it as a wrong tradition.

People are lacking basic facilities including food and employment but the government leaders are busy in taking political revenges from the opposition instead of resolving the national issues, he added.

On the other hand, while hearing petition against converting Dar’s residence into shelter home, Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued restraining order and sought reply from provincial government in ten days.

In a plea, the plaintiff has adopted the stance that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are being subjected to political revenge.

The Punjab government has illegally turned the house into shelter home as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued stay order over auction of Dar’s residence, he added.

The claimant further stated that the provincial government has violated the court’s order.