Shehbaz Sharif avoids journalists over questions on Army Act
LONDON, Jan 03 (DNA): The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif chose to stay silent on the questions asked about
the Army Act Amendment after his meeting with former premier Nawaz
Sharif.
According to a private television channel report the Leader of the
Opposition went to meet his elder brother, Mian Nawaz Sharif, in London
where both leaders held a meeting for an hour.
After the meeting, many reporters gathered around the PML-N President
and sought his opinion on the Army Act Amendment. They told him that the
Amendmeny Act is being harshly criticized nowadays, to which he replied:
“You can criticize too”, and left in a car. DNA
