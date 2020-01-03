Shehbaz Sharif avoids journalists over questions on Army Act

LONDON, Jan 03 (DNA): The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif chose to stay silent on the questions asked about

the Army Act Amendment after his meeting with former premier Nawaz

Sharif.

According to a private television channel report the Leader of the

Opposition went to meet his elder brother, Mian Nawaz Sharif, in London

where both leaders held a meeting for an hour.

After the meeting, many reporters gathered around the PML-N President

and sought his opinion on the Army Act Amendment. They told him that the

Amendmeny Act is being harshly criticized nowadays, to which he replied:

“You can criticize too”, and left in a car. DNA

==========