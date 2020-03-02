Shehbaz condemns increase in petroleum levy, demands investigation

LONDON, MAR 02 (DNA) – Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has criticized the government for increasing petroleum levy and demanded that the looting of billions from people must be subjected to parliamentary investigation.

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the government for increasing petroleum levy by 106%, which he demanded to be investigated by the parliament. He also demanded to investigate the fact that petroleum prices were decreased by only Rs. 5 against OGRA’s recommendation of Rs12.04 decrease.

The former CM Punjab further said that the government cannot claim to speak for the poor after looting more than Rs10 billion under the garb of petroleum levy. The overcharging of diesel by Rs25, petrol by Rs19 and increase in levy of kerosene oil by 105.5% was a draconian act, he added.=DNA

=======