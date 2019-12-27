Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Russia on February 5, official says

December 27, 2019
The President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Russia on February 5, the first deputy foreign minister Ilkhom Nematov told RIA Novosti.

“The visit will take place at the beginning of February … This is due to the protocol, especially the New Year. But, they say, it could happen on February 5. We are preparing for this: both the sides are preparing. Personally, the president, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, attaches great, exclusive importance for the comprehensive development and strengthening of relations with Russia. We have an unprecedented increase in trade volume. The political dialogue between the two leaders is being strengthened,” Nematov said.

The government have raised the status of the intergovernmental commission to the level of the PMs.

“There are various groups that are meeting. On our side, Minister of Economy and Industry Botir Khodjaev, on your part, Mr. Oreshkin. They are meeting quite often, I have recently heard that somewhere in the second half of January a large delegation led by Mr. Oreshkin will land in Tashkent, and that we will be discussing economic cooperation, “he said.

