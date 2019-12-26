Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
On December 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.
The Head of the state noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of relations between Uzbekistan and the OSCE PA, which have reached a qualitatively new level since the resumption of Uzbekistan’s participation in the work of this body in 2018.
Currently, the roadmap for development of cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for 2019-2020 is being implemented.
It was noted that the OSCE PA delegation, which includes about 50 parliamentarians, is participating in the observation of the elections in Uzbekistan for the first time.
George Tsereteli expressed his sincere gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome and intensification of cooperation with the Association.
The Chairman of the OSCE PA noted that Uzbekistan’s participation in the Assembly opened up new opportunities to promote the interests of the country within the framework of strengthening relations with the parliaments of the OSCE Member States.
In his opinion, the elections are of historical importance for Uzbekistan, as they were held during the implementation of large-scale reforms, on the basis of the new Electoral Code, which also takes into account the recommendations of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.
In conclusion, words of gratitude were expressed for favorable conditions created for the work of long-term and short-term OSCE Election Observation Missions in Uzbekistan.
