Shavkat-Mirziyoyev-receives-the-President-of-the-OSCE-Parliamentary-Assembly

On December 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.

The Head of the state noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of relations between Uzbekistan and the OSCE PA, which have reached a qualitatively new level since the resumption of Uzbekistan’s participation in the work of this body in 2018.

Currently, the roadmap for development of cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for 2019-2020 is being implemented.

It was noted that the OSCE PA delegation, which includes about 50 parliamentarians, is participating in the observation of the elections in Uzbekistan for the first time.