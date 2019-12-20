Shahzad Akbar for improving ITP investigation techniques

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior

Affairs and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Friday vowed effective

policing by improving the investigation techniques of Islamabad police

and equipping it with modern gadgets to combat challenging situation.

Addressing the policemen on Friday here at Police Line Headquarters,

Shahzad Akbar said that he wanted to make Islamabad Police strong

through capable officers so that the speedy investigation and justice to

the people could be ensured.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Islamabad Police, he

said that the government was fully supporting the capital police to come

up with the expectations of the people. The government had already

fulfilled the promises made with Islamabad police while various welfare

steps were being taken for the Islamabad police.

The Adviser lauded the services of Islamabad police for performing

various types of responsibilities including protection to the life and

property of citizens, countering activities of terror elements, protocol

to dignitaries as well as security in the diplomatic enclave.

The minister urged the policemen to accomplish their all

responsibilities in an honest manner and serve the people with devotion

as well as per their expectations.

Islamabad police, he said, had rendered many sacrifices in war against

terrorism and its personnel averted many threats with courage and even

sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He hoped that performance of Islamabad police would further improve as

per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and best working environment to

personnel of the force would be ensured.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented

guard of honour to the Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior Affairs.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, in his

welcome address, thanked Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior Affairs

for his visit to the Police Line and said that every possible effort was

being made during his tenure to ensure friendly police ecology by

promoting ties with public.

The IGP said that United Nations has declared Islamabad as `family

station’ for its staff, which reflected the hard work of personnel of

law enforcement agencies and Islamabad police. World Crime Index has

also declared Islamabad as the safe city.

He said that Islamabad police introduced the Police Complaints Redressal

System (PCRS), which resolved 4,497 out of 4,837 complaints received

from public while remaining 340 complains are under consideration.

Islamabad police chief said that a total of 11,339 complaints were

received at Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) related to Capital

police of which 11,033 had been resolved while remaining are under

process.

Likewise, 917 complaints were received against policemen at Internal

Accountability Unit (IAU) of which 915 were resolved and remaining two

were under process.

He said that an email address ([email protected]) had

been introduced for receiving citizens’ complaints and 489 out of 494

complaints were resolved. Same email ID is available in Chinese

language.

Dispute resolution committees were formed at level of police stations,

which had so far resolved 1,380 out of 1,506 complaints. Open kutcheries

were held in sector F-10 and F-11 attended by IGP while SPs also held

Open kutcheries in their respective areas.

The same day driving license issuing scheme issued 6, 09,627 licenses

generating a revenue over Rs147.9 million. A licensing scheme was also

started to facilitate transgenders. He said that meetings were ensured

with parents and seven functions were held at various places to create

awareness among youth against use of drugs.

Islamabad police participated in tree plantation campaign while it

conducted 443 successful anti-encroachment operations.

The Islamabad police have introduced slogan of “Phele Salam – Phir

Kalam” while anti-corruption drive was initiated and a documentary “Do’s

& Don’t’s” was screened for training of policemen about ethics and

morality. Policemen performing duties at police pickets were provided

weapons and security gadgets and their training were ensured for

behaving decently with citizens.

He said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also launched “Good

Citizen Portal” encouraging citizens following traffic rules. A total of

65 citizens have been awarded through it, he added. ITP also introduced

Capital Highways Inspection & Petrol Squad (CHIPS) and Quick Response

Team (QRT) for ensuring traffic discipline in the city while its

education wing also organized several road safety workshops.

Aamir Zulfidar said that Firing Simulators were inaugurated by the

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah for training to policemen.

Citizen Facilitation Centre and Mobile Facilitation Centre have been

introduced for various police services to public. The environment at

police station has been improved and CCTV cameras have been installed at

front desks, prisons and Muharrar rooms while digital control room was

set up to monitor police interactions with people.

He said that Shaheen Squads were constituted to ensure effective

patrolling while School of Investigation was set up to inculcate better

investigation skills among policemen. A total of 301 training courses

were held at local level for policemen, 174 such courses in foreign

countries and 111 courses for ministerial staff.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that Women Centre and helpline (8090) has been set

up for providing immediate assistance to female complainants.

Anti-begging campaign is aggressively underway and 9468 cases against

professional alm-seekers were registered. A successful symposium was

held by an NGO Rozan for Islamabad police raising awareness about

violence against women.

The IGP said that School of Information Technology was set up in

collaboration with UNODC for improving IT skills to policemen.

1055 vacant posts in Islamabad police have been filled through NTS while

467 policemen had been promoted from Head Constable to ASI and 21

employees promoted in ministerial cadre.

He said that Anti-Riot School was set up which is imparting training to

handle disturbing situations. Islamabad police chief said that “Live

with IGP Islamabad” program has been started at FM 101 where public

issues are responded directly by IGP.

The IGP thanked the chief guest and said that Islamabad police would

come up to the expectations of the people through hard work and

commitment. The IGP presented souvenir to Adviser to Prime Minister on

Interior Affairs on behalf of Islamabad police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG

(Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Assistant Inspector General of Police

Ghayas Gul, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SPs, SDPOs and other senior

police officials were also present on the occasion. DNA

