Shahid Khaqan Abbasi successfully operated at private hospital
ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (DNA): Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has
been successfully operated owing to his gallbladder pain at a private
hospital.
According to family sources, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
leader was shifted to his personal room in the hospital where he also
met his family.
The medical experts decided to keep Abbasi in the hospital till next
Friday. The decision related to his discharge will be considered after
his next medical inspection.
On Dec 24, Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was currently
in Adiala Jail over liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal, was shifted to
hospital after his health deteriorates.
According to details, the doctors have informed the jail officials about
the condition of ex-PM and requested to make arrangements for his
treatment.
It is to be mentioned here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to
undergo hernia operation on December 26.
On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed NAB to complete
inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG
contract.
As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been
accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.
In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz
Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural
resources at that time.
It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of
billions of rupees to the national exchequer.
In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail
in the same case. DNA
================
Related News
PM expresses confidence to efface status quo, resistance of corrupt mafia
PESHAWAR, Dec 28 :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday again expressed his resolve to eliminate theRead More
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi successfully operated at private hospital
ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (DNA): Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been successfully operated owingRead More
Comments are Closed