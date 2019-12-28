Shahid Khaqan Abbasi successfully operated at private hospital

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (DNA): Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has

been successfully operated owing to his gallbladder pain at a private

hospital.

According to family sources, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leader was shifted to his personal room in the hospital where he also

met his family.

The medical experts decided to keep Abbasi in the hospital till next

Friday. The decision related to his discharge will be considered after

his next medical inspection.

On Dec 24, Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was currently

in Adiala Jail over liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal, was shifted to

hospital after his health deteriorates.

According to details, the doctors have informed the jail officials about

the condition of ex-PM and requested to make arrangements for his

treatment.

It is to be mentioned here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to

undergo hernia operation on December 26.

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed NAB to complete

inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG

contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been

accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz

Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural

resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of

billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail

in the same case. DNA

