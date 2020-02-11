Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shahid Afridi believes PSL has become country’s brand

| February 11, 2020
532008_72877190
ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 (DNA) :  Former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Afridi has said that I am still passionate about cricket and fit to play in the Pakistan Super League, which I consider my own and has become our country’s brand.

Afridi said, “Let’s see, how well my performance goes and there are lots of other factors. I don’t like thinking or looking too much into the future, every day is new and beautiful one for me,” he added.

Also, unless you are passionate about something then that thing quickly becomes very boring. I am still passionate to play cricket, he said in an interview.

When I am doing well in batting, I consider myself a batsman and when I am doing well as a bowler, I consider myself a bowler, he added.

Afridi said, “I wasn’t as consistent as I should have been as a batsman, but as a bowler, I was consistently good. At one point, I had taken most of the wickets for two to three years consecutively for Pakistan.

“So, in my opinion, more than my batting, it’s my bowling that has gotten the team to win most of the matches – where I took wickets at crucial moments. However, people used to look forward to my batting, he said.

When it comes to the current era of cricket stars, Afridi has many favourites including Pakistan’s very own batting prodigy Babar Azam.

“Even today, we have loads of great players and it’s always fun watching them play such as Steve Smith, Williamson or Babar Azam,” he said.

“We have high expectations of Babar. So, after all these big players, we have others who are in the process of making a name for themselves. And Babar Azam is very much capable of making a name for himself in the world.”

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

532010_79012412

PCB to honour unsung heroes of Pakistan during PSL 2020

LAHORE, FEB 11 (DNA) :  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be honouring the unsungRead More

532008_72877190

Shahid Afridi believes PSL has become country’s brand

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 (DNA) :  Former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Afridi has said that I am stillRead More

  • New Zealand’s Sophie Devine first to hit 50 in five straight T20s

  • Pakistan win first Test by innings and 44 runs against Bangladesh

  • President felicitates organizers for holding successful winter sports at Malam Jabba

  • Sydney Sixers win Big Bash final, piling misery on Stars

  • Federer, Nadal play to huge crowd for charity cause in Cape Town

  • England to join South Africa’s cancer cause by sporting pink kits

  • History of Pakistan Super League

  • India handed third consecutive fine for slow over rate

    • Comments are Closed