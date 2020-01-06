Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for ‘active Diplomacy’ to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

ISLAMABAD- Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday called for “active diplomacy” to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between US and Iran in the wake of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani’s killing in an American drone strike last week.

Qureshi took to Twitter today to make it clear that Pakistan “stands for peace, stability and security in the region”, adding that he has “reiterated” Pakistan’s message “to all stakeholders in my recent conversations”.