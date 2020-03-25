Shaban moon sighted: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
The Shaban moon has been sighted and the first of Shaban will fall on March 26, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said Wednesday.
Shab-e-Barat will be observed on April 8, said committee’s chairperson Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.
The month of Ramazan is likely to start from 26 or 27 April, depending on the moon sighting.
