Senators express concern over Coronavirus, calls for concrete measures

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 (DNA) : The members of the Senate on Friday while expressing concern over the Coronavirus and demanded the government to take concrete measures to prevent it from spreading.

As the Senate session begin with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in chair, the members of the Upper House of the Parliament demanded the government to take the House in confidence over the measure taken to prevent the disease.

They demanded the government to brief the Senate on measures being taken to prevent the virus.

PML-N member Mushahidullah Khan also expressed concern over the absence of health minister.

The senators while raising the issue of shortage of mask in the House said that disappearing masks from markets is a regrettable act. They also criticized government’s measures to prevent the virus.

On the other hand, the government proposed to convene a full House committee meeting on Corona virus.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz said that two labs have been set up in the country to diagnose Coronavirus, adding that 120 people were tested for Coronavirus. He said that two people one from Karachi and one from Islamabad have been tested positive of Coronavirus, however, there condition is stable.