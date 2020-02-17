Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Senate passes resolution against flour crisis

| February 17, 2020
1.JPG

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – Senate has passed a resolution against recent flour crisis in the country. Opposition staged a walk out in protest against nonsubmission of FIA report on flour crisis.

According to the resolution, recent flour crisis revealed government’s non-serious attitude, incompetence and inability to provide relief to the masses.

Opposition staged a walk out in protest against absence of Finance Minister and nonsubmission of FIA report on flour crisis.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the report. He informed the senate that report was sent back to FIA for explanation and assured that government will submit report in next session.

He emphasized that government will take strict action against mafia involved in sugar and flour crisis.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq claimed that government returned the report because it wasn’t supporting government’s stance.

Chairman Senate inquired about pace of investigation on flour crisis and directed to submit the report in next session.

After Opposition’s walk out, Chairman Senate adjourned the session for indefinite period due to lack of quorum, which was pointed out by Senator Khuda Baber.=DNA

========

 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1.JPG

Australia to provide Pakistan $1.2mn grant for uplift of rural areas

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – Australian government will provide Pakistan 1.2 million Australian dollar grant for upliftRead More

1.JPG

Senate passes resolution against flour crisis

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – Senate has passed a resolution against recent flour crisis inRead More

  • Govt to build Basic Health Units in Islamabad

  • Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed

  • Govt adopts comprehensive integrated approach to fight polio: Dr Nausheen

  • PTCL annual profits decline drastically

  • UN SECRETARY GENERAL CALLS ON GEN BAJWA

  • Afghanistan facing severe internal threats: US envoy Khalilzad

  • Russian analyst: Azerbaijani president convincingly defeated Pashinyan with facts on Karabakh

  • Policemen among seven killed, 21 injured in Quetta Blast

    • Comments are Closed