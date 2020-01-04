Senate, NA to proceed on Army Act amendment bill on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (DNA): The National Assembly and Senate sessions on

Army Act amendment bill which were scheduled to be held on Saturday

(today), have been deferred till Monday (January 06).

The Senate and National Assembly have rescheduled their sessions for

Monday, the official Twitter accounts of the two houses of the

parliament said.

The bill of extension in the service term of the Chief of Army Staff

(COAS) and other services chiefs will be tabled in the NA and the Senate

on Monday.

The National Assembly session that was scheduled to be held today

(Saturday) at 11:00 am will now be held at 4:00 pm on Monday. The Senate

session will be held at 3:00 pm on the same day.

It is to be mentioned here that the draft of Army Act amendment bill was

approved by the standing committees for defence of the both houses of

the parliament on Friday.

The sessions of the standing committees of the Lower and Upper Houses

were chaired by Captain (retd) Jameel and Senator Waleed Iqbal yesterday

where the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 was presented.

The parliamentary committee for defence unanimously approved the Army

Act amendment bill.

Government Senator Azam Swati said the draft bill was neither opposed by

any political party nor any amendment was presented in the session. He

said Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem briefed the legal aspects of

the draft bill which was unanimously approved by the all members of the

committees.

The government had earlier decided to table a draft bill for amendment

in the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year

extension in Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in

Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly. DNA