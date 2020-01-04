Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Senate, NA to proceed on Army Act amendment bill on Monday

| January 4, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (DNA): The National Assembly and Senate sessions on
Army Act amendment bill which were scheduled to be held on Saturday
(today), have been deferred till Monday (January 06).

The Senate and National Assembly have rescheduled their sessions for
Monday, the official Twitter accounts of the two houses of the
parliament said.

The bill of extension in the service term of the Chief of Army Staff
(COAS) and other services chiefs will be tabled in the NA and the Senate
on Monday.

The National Assembly session that was scheduled to be held today
(Saturday) at 11:00 am will now be held at 4:00 pm on Monday. The Senate
session will be held at 3:00 pm on the same day.

It is to be mentioned here that the draft of Army Act amendment bill was
approved by the standing committees for defence of the both houses of
the parliament on Friday.

The sessions of the standing committees of the Lower and Upper Houses
were chaired by Captain (retd) Jameel and Senator Waleed Iqbal yesterday
where the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 was presented.

The parliamentary committee for defence unanimously approved the Army
Act amendment bill.

Government Senator Azam Swati said the draft bill was neither opposed by
any political party nor any amendment was presented in the session. He
said Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem briefed the legal aspects of
the draft bill which was unanimously approved by the all members of the
committees.

The government had earlier decided to table a draft bill for amendment
in the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year
extension in Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in
Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly. DNA

