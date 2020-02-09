Seminar in Pakistan denounces US terrorist attack to assassinate Gen Soleimani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (DNA): Pakistani politicians and experts strongly

condemning US policies in the region and its anti-Iran plots viewed

conspiracy of Deal of Century, and the US terrorist attack to

assassinate General Soleimani, saying the US conspiracy will backfire

and further strengthen the resistance.

Pakistani experts delivered lectures to a seminar jointly organized by

Palestine Foundation in Pakistan and Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) at

a local hotel.

Former Senator and senior member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

Babar urged Pakistan government to remain vigilant against

US anti-Iran plots. He pointed out that Iran is the only country in the

world that is standing by Palestinian people and support their cause.

He said Muslims with their efforts must fail the ‘Deal of Century.’ He

said in fact this deal is a plane to save leaders of the US and Zionist

regime and it has nothing to do with the rights of Palestinians. The

former Senator said the deal violates all resolutions of the US.

Paying homage to martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem

Soleimani he said that Iranian commander was symbol of resistance. He

noted that the ‘Deal of Century’ was announced after the assassination

of General Soleimani because of his strong resistance to the plan.

He said that General Soleimani had played an important role in

eliminating Daesh. “General Soleimani was not only the benefactor of

Iran but of all forces of peace and harmony in the region,” said the

politician.

Babar went on to say throughout the Islamic world resistance

has died down. “We should all promote the politics of resistance,”

suggested the PPP leader. He asked Pakistani government to call back its

retired Army General who is heading the so called military alliance.

Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) said that assassination of IRGC commander

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani has further strengthened resistance

front.

He said Zionist Regime is pursuing expansionist designs for its own

survival otherwise it would cease to exist. He said US President Donald

Trump is basically a property dealer that is why he is trying to sell

the land of Palestinians under the controversial ‘Deal of Century’.

He said this plan is open violation of international treaties and

agreements and violation of basic human rights. He said this deal is

just a crime against humanity. He noted that Trump with his unilateral

decision cannot change geographic boundaries of a state.

Palestine always belonged to the

people of Palestine. MWM leader was confident that Muslims through their

united efforts would fail the deal of the century.

He said Zionist Regime is the mother of all problems. Expressing his views, said that the plan of ‘greater Israel’ has already failed.

He said that west has started a third world war against Islam. He added

martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was the

leader of entire Muslim world.

He went on to say that martyred General Qasem Soleimani was fighting

against hegemony of capitalism and leading the resistance movement from

the front. He said that the US is playing dirty game against Iran, but

would not be able to accomplish its evil designs against the Islamic

Republic. He said Iran is the only country in the Muslim world which is

giving tough resistance to the US.

Senior journalist and former member of the Parliament Ayaz Amir in his

remarks added that the US media is doing negative propaganda after the

assassination of Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

He noted that Iran targeted an American base in Iraq after the criminal

act that had a good number of presence of American soldieries over

there.

Ayaz Amir expressing his views regretted that world is divided

and has become weak. He said that resistance movement has become so weak

in the world that it can be hardly seen. He praised the courage

of the Syrian army who stood up against the external forces to save

their homeland. He added that the US and Zionist Regime are worried from

Iran’s growing influence in the Middle East.

The columnist said that the US has almost left Syria because of the

courage shown by the brave Syrian nation. “On the other hand Iraqi

government has also demanded the US to leave their country which is an

important development,” said the analyst.

Ayaz Amir said that Muslim leaders should show courage against the

western designs against Islam. He viewed that objective of the ‘Deal of

Century’ to strengthen Zionist regime. He said that Saudi Arabia should

have not supported that plan adding that ‘better to keep silent if you

cannot do anything.’

Executive Director IPI in his views said that Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ is doomed to fail. He noted that the initiative is an attempt to strengthen the illegal control of the Zionist Regime on the land of Palestinians. The scholar said that it is strange that Trump did not invite Palestinians while preparing such plan.

“The US has proved many times that it is not an honest broker,” he said.

Iran, Iraq, Turkey are against the controversial deal. He said there should be permanent and longstanding solution for Palestinian dispute according to the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

He added Martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani played a

vital role to frustrate the malicious so-called ‘Deal of Century’.

He said Zionist Regime is an oppressive and a terrorist state that has

always done injustices with oppressed people and kill them. He was

confident that the ‘Deal of Century’ would be failed as it has already

rejected by the Palestinian authority.=DNA

