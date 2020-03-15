Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Section 144 imposed across Punjab amid coronavirus fears

| March 15, 2020
5

LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): In order to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic

that has killed over 5,000 people across the world, the Punjab

government on Sunday imposed section 144 across the province, banning

gathering of people.

The section-144 has been imposed for three weeks in the province to

contain the spread of the virus.

The provincial government has also barred people from hand sanitizers

hoarding and charging extra price.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief

Secretary. The meeting reviewed precautionary measures regarding

prevention of coronavirus in Punjab.

The session also decided to cancel training at all police training

centres across the province. The meeting declared the police training

centre at Kalashah Kaku as quarantine centre for suspected patients of

novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a mysterious pneumonia-like disease.

The meeting also decided that the wedding functions in the province will

only be permitted within premises of a house. The meeting also warned of

legal action over calling teachers to academic institutions in the

province.

Earlier, the provincial government had declared a medical emergency

after 20 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

The announcement was made by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen

Rashid. She said three hospitals of Punjab are ready to deal with

Coronavirus cases. “We need to take the coronavirus epidemic seriously.

Precautionary measures such as unnecessarily touching face, shaking

hands should be avoided,” she said, adding that precautionary measures

will help in curbing the spread of the virus.

Rashid added, “If an emergency has been declared, people need to take

the situation seriously. Public gatherings needs to be avoided.”=DNA

=====

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

5

Section 144 imposed across Punjab amid coronavirus fears

LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): In order to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killedRead More

5

First coronavirus patient surfaces in Lahore, recently returned from UK

LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): The government of Punjab has confirmed one case of coronavirus inRead More

  • DC imposes ban on public gatherings

  • Coronavirus tally reaches 38 with new Karachi, Islamabad cases

  • Norway Closes All Airports To Foreigners As Coronavirus Cases Mount

  • UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights

  • Zafar advises for safety measures to fight Coronavirus

  • Balochistan reports two more coronavirus cases, Pakistan tally hits 33

  • Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

  • Rawalpindi restaurant offers Matka Biryani to food lovers

    • Comments are Closed