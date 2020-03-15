Section 144 imposed across Punjab amid coronavirus fears

LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): In order to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic

that has killed over 5,000 people across the world, the Punjab

government on Sunday imposed section 144 across the province, banning

gathering of people.

The section-144 has been imposed for three weeks in the province to

contain the spread of the virus.

The provincial government has also barred people from hand sanitizers

hoarding and charging extra price.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief

Secretary. The meeting reviewed precautionary measures regarding

prevention of coronavirus in Punjab.

The session also decided to cancel training at all police training

centres across the province. The meeting declared the police training

centre at Kalashah Kaku as quarantine centre for suspected patients of

novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a mysterious pneumonia-like disease.

The meeting also decided that the wedding functions in the province will

only be permitted within premises of a house. The meeting also warned of

legal action over calling teachers to academic institutions in the

province.

Earlier, the provincial government had declared a medical emergency

after 20 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

The announcement was made by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen

Rashid. She said three hospitals of Punjab are ready to deal with

Coronavirus cases. “We need to take the coronavirus epidemic seriously.

Precautionary measures such as unnecessarily touching face, shaking

hands should be avoided,” she said, adding that precautionary measures

will help in curbing the spread of the virus.

Rashid added, “If an emergency has been declared, people need to take

the situation seriously. Public gatherings needs to be avoided.”=DNA

