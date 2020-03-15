Section 144 imposed across Punjab amid coronavirus fears
LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): In order to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic
that has killed over 5,000 people across the world, the Punjab
government on Sunday imposed section 144 across the province, banning
gathering of people.
The section-144 has been imposed for three weeks in the province to
contain the spread of the virus.
The provincial government has also barred people from hand sanitizers
hoarding and charging extra price.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief
Secretary. The meeting reviewed precautionary measures regarding
prevention of coronavirus in Punjab.
The session also decided to cancel training at all police training
centres across the province. The meeting declared the police training
centre at Kalashah Kaku as quarantine centre for suspected patients of
novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a mysterious pneumonia-like disease.
The meeting also decided that the wedding functions in the province will
only be permitted within premises of a house. The meeting also warned of
legal action over calling teachers to academic institutions in the
province.
Earlier, the provincial government had declared a medical emergency
after 20 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.
The announcement was made by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen
Rashid. She said three hospitals of Punjab are ready to deal with
Coronavirus cases. “We need to take the coronavirus epidemic seriously.
Precautionary measures such as unnecessarily touching face, shaking
hands should be avoided,” she said, adding that precautionary measures
will help in curbing the spread of the virus.
Rashid added, “If an emergency has been declared, people need to take
the situation seriously. Public gatherings needs to be avoided.”=DNA
