Second PAF trainer aircraft crashes in less than a week

| February 12, 2020
A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Mardan, confirmed a PAF spokesperson on Wednesday, making it the second one in less than a week.

According to a press release, the PAF trainer aircraft crashed on a routine training mission near Takht Bhai. The pilot safely ejected the aircraft before it fell.

“A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident,” said the press release.

A Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab’s Jhang district on Friday.

The PAF said the aircraft, used for training by the air force crashed on a routine operational training mission. The official added that no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Moreover, last month two PAF pilots were martyred after a training aircraft crashed near the M M Alam Base in Mianwali.

According to an air force spokesperson, the PAF FT-7 aircraft was also “on a routine operational training mission” when it crash-landed near Mianwali.

