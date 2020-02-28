‘Screening of more than 600 pilgrims coming from Iran completed’

KARACHI, FEB 28 (DNA) – Sindh government has completed screening of more than 600 pilgrims coming from Iran. No new case reported till now. According to legal advisor of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, citizens are not required to get annoyed; educational institutions will be opened from Monday.

During press conference, he said 28 friends and family members of corona-affected patient Yahya Jaffery have been declared clear. He further went to say that around 400 people are stranded in Iran.

Murtaza also said government is cracking down on those who hoarded masks in large number. On the occasion, renowned physician Dr. Abdul Bari said not every person is required to wear mask.

Earlier Pakistan announced Thursday the suspension of flights to and from Iran for an indefinite period amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The move came one day after Pakistan confirmed first two cases of the virus — one each in Karachi and Islamabad. The patients recently returned from Iran. = DNA

======================