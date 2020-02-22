SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against registrar office objections on Feb 24
ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed Monday
(February 24) for hearing former president Pervez Musharraf’s appeal
against objections over his challenge to the death sentence awarded by a
special court.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar will hear Musharraf’s
appeal in his chamber against objections of the Registrar Office.
It is to be mentioned here that the apex court’s Registrar Office had
returned the appeal of Pervez Musharraf with objections stating that the
appeal was not maintainable in terms of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 and
the law laid down by the apex court in its various judgments.
Former president Musharraf had challenged the verdict of a special court
against him in the Supreme Court.
Musharraf’s counsel had filed the appeal against the
decision awarding death penalty to the former president, in the apex
court, pleading the verdict to be declared as null and void.
Musharraf, had challenged the Registrar Office order contended that his
current medical situation could be ascertained from the medical and
video evidence, which confirmed his frail condition resulting from
illness and lifesaving treatment.
The appeal said that the appellant is a law abiding citizen and has the
highest respect to the law and courts. DNA
===========
Related News
Powerful elite around PM responsible for skyrocketing inflation: Sirajul Haq
PESHAWAR, Feb 22 (DNA): Senator Sirajul Haq has held some powerful people around the primeRead More
SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against registrar office objections on Feb 24
ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed Monday (February 24) forRead More
Comments are Closed