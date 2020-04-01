Saudi minister tells Muslims to wait on making haj plans
RIYADH, APR 1 – Saudi Arabia is urging Muslims to wait before making plans to attend the annual haj pilgrimage until there is more clarity about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the kingdom’s minister for haj and umrah said on Tuesday.
Some 2.5 million pilgrims usually flock to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina each year for the week-long ritual, which is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim and a major source of income for the kingdom.
