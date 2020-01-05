Saudi King, Iraqi president review regional situation after US strike

RIYADH (DNA News) – Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday has telephoned Iraqi president Barham Salih and discussed regional situation after United States (US) strike that killed Iranian military commander.

During conversation, they reviewed latest developments in region, affirming the Kingdom’s keenness on security and stability of Iraq and the need to make efforts to calm situation and de-escalate tensions in the region.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not consulted regarding the US strike,” a Saudi official told, requesting anonymity.

It is to be mentioned here that on Friday, top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad’s international airport , Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force said, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Later, Pentagon issued a statement, saying that US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Department of Defense said.

Following the incident, thousands of people in Iran, US and Iraq took to the streets and recorded their protests against the American president’s move.

France stepped up diplomatic initiatives to ease tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron talked with Iraq President Barham Salih, Macron’s office said.