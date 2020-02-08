Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Saudi FM calls Qureshi, discusses bilateral ties

| February 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD,FEB 08 (DNA) :  Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah on Saturday discussed important issues including the overall situation of the region.

Both leaders talked about the bilateral relations and the overall law and order situation in the region. Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for further strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

FM Qureshi expressed gratitude towards his counterpart for showing strong support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue. Both the foreign ministers discussed joint efforts to underscore the plight on various platforms.

Qureshi and Prince Faisal agreed to continue mutual consultations on important regional matters including occupied Kashmir.

