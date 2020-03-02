Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Saudi Dy Defence Minister, Army Chief discuss defence cooperation

| March 2, 2020
RAWALPINDI, MAR 02: Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA meets Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.=DNA PHOTO

RAWALPINDI, MAR 02 (DNA) – Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ Monday.

 

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Program and overall regional security situation including situation in IOJ& K. They agreed that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

 

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the assistance provided, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces both at Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation. HRH, Prince Khalid Bin Salman vowed to extend full support to Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.

 

COAS thanked visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution for regional peace  and stability.

 

HRH, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA was accompanied by a high level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), KSA and Major General (Engineer), Talal Abdullah Alotaibi, Military Advisor to HRH Minister of Defence KSA.

 

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour. = DNA



