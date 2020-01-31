Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Saudi Arabia to stop funding mosques in foreign countries

| January 31, 2020
00

RIYADH, JAN 31 — Former Saudi minister of justice, Mohammed Bin Abdul-Karim Issa, has announced that his country will stop funding mosques in foreign countries.

According to the Swiss newspaper, Le Matin Dimanche, Saudi Arabia is to establish local administrative councils for each mosque, in cooperation with the local authorities, in order to hand over these mosques to “secure hands”.

The minister added: “The time has come to hand over the Geneva Mosque to a Swiss administrative council that represents Muslims in the area. It should have an elected cleric.”

He disclosed that Saudi Arabia is to take the same measures with all the mosques all over the world, referring to “security reasons”.

It is worth noting that the minister led a delegation on Thursday to visit the Auschwitz camp on the 75th anniversary of its liberation. He honoured the Jewish victims of the Holocaust who perished during WWII.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

00

Saudi Arabia to stop funding mosques in foreign countries

RIYADH, JAN 31 — Former Saudi minister of justice, Mohammed Bin Abdul-Karim Issa, has announced thatRead More

0

Head of PACE observation mission to monitor elections in Azerbaijan appointed

BAKU ,, JAN 31 — Head of Observation Mission to be sent to monitor earlyRead More

  • CIS observation mission continues monitoring election process in Azerbaijan

  • Pompeo visits Ukraine as Trump impeachment trial advances

  • Azerbaijan’s CEC interested in smooth holding of parliamentary elections

  • Message of Major General Bagheri on Deal of the Century

  • 694 international observers pass accreditation in regard with parliamentary elections

  • Minister: Azerbaijan – one of few countries where WEF regional center to be created

  • President Ilham Aliyev instructed to evacuate Azerbaijani students from earthquake-hit area in Turkey

  • Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

    • Comments are Closed