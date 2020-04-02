Saudi Arabia calls for OPEC meeting
RIYADH, APR 3 (DNA) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would like draw attention to the efforts it has exerted during the past period to reach an agreement within OPEC + group to restore equilibrium in the oil market as it has garnered the support of as many as 22 countries within OPEC + group, but it was not possible to reach an agreement due to lack of consensus.
Today, the Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets.
This invitation comes within framework of the Kingdom’s constant efforts to support the global economy in this exceptional circumstance, and in appreciation of President Donald Trump of the United States of America’s request and the US friends’ request.
