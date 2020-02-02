Saudi Arabia bans Iran from participating in OIC meeting

TEHRAN, FEB 02 (DNA) — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi has said that the Saudi government’s has slapped a ban on Iran’s participation in the Jeddah meeting.

Following the unveiling of the Zionist plan called the “Deal of the Century” by the US president, at the suggestion of the Palestinian Authority and at the invitation of the secretary-general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation was scheduled to hold a special meeting of the Organization’s Executive Committee at the level of the Foreign Ministers of the member states on Monday, February 23, at the headquarters of the Organization’s Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the plan and take a position on it.

Mousavi added that although the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also invited the Islamic Republic of Iran as an active member of the organization to attend the Jeddah meeting, the Saudi government – which hosts the organization’s secretariat in Jeddah – violated its explicit obligations.

The host government of the International Organization and the principles outlined in the procedures of these organizations, including the need to ensure the free and unrestricted participation of States Parties in all activities of the Organization. But until the last hours before the meeting, the visa was not granted to the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said: Saudi Arabia’s refusal to let the other nations representatives to participate in the meetings of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (JCC) headquarters in Jeddah has been intensified over the past months.

Mousavi added that the Saudi government’s approach had been criticized by some member states, accusing it of abusing its hosting of the international organization and exploiting it badly for the sake of its own political interests.

Mousavi emphasized in conclusion: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while sending a formal protest verbal note to the Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be distributed among its members, referring to Saudi abuse of hosting the Organization’s headquarters in order to disrupt the ongoing process.

Its activities, including by restricting the free participation of member states in organization meetings in Jeddah, especially on an important issue such as Palestine, state that the regime’s competence to continue hosting the Islamic Cooperation Organization’s headquarters has been seriously questioned.