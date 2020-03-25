SAP Pakistan helps businesses manage coronavirus in real time

ISLAMABAD, MAR 25 (DNA) – In the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus, Pakistan’s trade, logistics, and travel organizations are called on to adopt real-time solutions to re-design supply chains and procurement to deliver medical supplies, support travel evacuations, and enhance staffing and procurement.

Supporting Pakistani organizations in this time of need, SAP has opened access to SAP Ariba Discovery for real-time procurement and to TripIt Pro from Concur to manage safe and easy travel itineraries.

Safety and well-being continue to be the top priority as the world manages through the deepening effects of the coronavirus. All organizations are facing unprecedented challenges right now as the impact on the global economy continues.

Business travel is restricted, events are cancelled, and supply chains have been weakened — it is not “business as usual” in any sense of the phrase.

To manage travel itineraries in the face of schedule changes and cancellations, any new and existing customer who signs up for TripIt Pro from Concur between March 13-31 can receive 6 months of free access.

Each day, TripIt from Concur processes hundreds of thousands of travel itineraries for people around the globe, monitors their flights, and alerts them of any changes or delays.

“In this time of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, Pakistan is taking a leading position in using real-time solutions to re-design supply chains and foster interoperable sourcing to deliver medical supplies, foster safe evacuations, and enhance staffing and procurement,” said Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan.

“At SAP, we are here to serve as the trusted partner to help the world run better and improve people’s daily lives, especially in this time of need.”

On SAP Ariba Discovery, any buyer can post immediate sourcing needs and any supplier can respond. As a result, buyers and suppliers connect quickly and effectively, and minimize disruption caused by shipment delays, capacity issues, and increased consumer demand in times of crisis.

SAP operates the largest business network in the world, with more than 4 million suppliers in over 190 countries and $3.21 trillion in commerce on Ariba Network.

Additionally, Qualtrics has launched two new free solutions: the COVID-19 Pre-Screen and Routing, a guided pre-screening questionnaire and information portal, and the Remote Work Pulse, which provides a live barometer for organizations to understand how employees are working from home. =DNA

