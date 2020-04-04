Sania asks citizens to send SMS carrying CNIC No to 8171 to check eligibility status

ISLAMABAD, APR 04 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar has asked citizens to send an SMS carrying their CNIC number to 8171 to check their eligibility status to get cash grant Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

In an explanatory video message, she said 12 million deserving families will get a cash grant of 12,000 rupees each to buy daily items. She said it is a one-time assistance and 144 billion rupees have been allocated for the purpose. She, however, said that additional resources may be earmarked if the demand for Ehsas Emergency Cash assistance is higher.

The Special Assistant said that transfer of cash assistance will be ensured in transparent and rule-based manner. She said there will be three types of responses to people’s SMS seeking cash assistance, which include eligible, ineligible, and contact to your respective district administration. She said employees of provincial and federal governments are not eligible for the assistance.

She said existing Kafalat beneficiaries, who are getting regular cash transfer of 2000 rupees per month, will be given additional one thousand rupees; hence, they too will get a tranche of 12,000 rupees covering four months. She said under this category 4.5 million people will be benefited. She said higher eligibility or poverty threshold will be used to identify four million beneficiaries through the national socioeconomic databases, while another 3.5 million people will come from districts.

Regarding mode of payments, Dr Sania Nishtar said that deserving families will get cash assistance of 12,000 rupees after biometric verification through over 18,065 sale points or retail shops of Habib Bank Limited and Bank Al-Falah across Pakistan. =DNA

