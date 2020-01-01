Sanaullah Abbasi replaces Dr Mohammad Naeem as KP IG

PESHAWAR – The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has removed Dr Mohammad Naeem as Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and appointed Sanaullah Abbasi as his replacement.

Establishment Division has also issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, the federation had decided to sack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG, Dr Mohammad Naeem Khan after a period of 11 months.

Summary submitted by Establishment Division to Prime Minister included names of Muhammad Tahir, Sanaullah Abbasi and Muhammad Suleman.