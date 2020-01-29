Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Top Russian official satisfied with election process in Azerbaijan

| January 29, 2020
15802834593739537374_1000x669

 

BAKU: “I am sure that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan would be held in accordance with international norms and at a high level”, Chair of Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

“We have been invited by Azerbaijan to send observers to the elections on a bilateral basis and through international organizations, especially the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The preparation process for the elections is underway. We do not observe any violation. We wish the friendly Azerbaijani people success in the parliamentary elections on 9 February”, Kosachev said.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

15802834593739537374_1000x669

Top Russian official satisfied with election process in Azerbaijan

  BAKU: “I am sure that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan would be held inRead More

ady_290120_(1)

New agreement inked between railway companies of Azerbaijan, Turkey

BAKU, JAN 29 (DNA) : Azerbaijan Railways and Turkish State Railways have agreed on theRead More

  • Palestinians reject Trump Mideast peace plan

  • Trump’s Middle East peace plan: Smiles and sorrow on the ground

  • 43 persons to exercise their right to vote for the first time in Goygol-Daskesen election constituency #101

  • “The number of candidates for deputy is an indication of interest of society in political processes”: Emil Mirzeyev

  • “Azerbaijan’s democratic development will continue after the parliamentary elections”: Yuli Gusman

  • Azerbaijan’s CEC approves appeals to hold exit-poll in parliamentary elections

  • “We hope Azerbaijan would further strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Shirin Nehamiya Mikhael

  • 467 observers registered in Masalli city election constituency #70

    • Comments are Closed