Top Russian official satisfied with election process in Azerbaijan
BAKU: “I am sure that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan would be held in accordance with international norms and at a high level”, Chair of Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.
“We have been invited by Azerbaijan to send observers to the elections on a bilateral basis and through international organizations, especially the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The preparation process for the elections is underway. We do not observe any violation. We wish the friendly Azerbaijani people success in the parliamentary elections on 9 February”, Kosachev said.
Related News
Top Russian official satisfied with election process in Azerbaijan
BAKU: “I am sure that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan would be held inRead More
New agreement inked between railway companies of Azerbaijan, Turkey
BAKU, JAN 29 (DNA) : Azerbaijan Railways and Turkish State Railways have agreed on theRead More
Comments are Closed