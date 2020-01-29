Top Russian official satisfied with election process in Azerbaijan

BAKU: “I am sure that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan would be held in accordance with international norms and at a high level”, Chair of Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

“We have been invited by Azerbaijan to send observers to the elections on a bilateral basis and through international organizations, especially the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The preparation process for the elections is underway. We do not observe any violation. We wish the friendly Azerbaijani people success in the parliamentary elections on 9 February”, Kosachev said.