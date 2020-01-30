Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor
BEIRUT : Air strikes by government ally Russia hit near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region early on Thursday, killing 10 civilians, a war monitor said.
At least five women were among the dead in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, where Russian-backed government forces are conducting an offensive against the country’s last major rebel bastion.
