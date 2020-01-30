Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

| January 30, 2020
530367_76668101

BEIRUT :  Air strikes by government ally Russia hit near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region early on Thursday, killing 10 civilians, a war monitor said.

At least five women were among the dead in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, where Russian-backed government forces are conducting an offensive against the country’s last major rebel bastion.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

trend_mikayil_cabbarov_201118

Minister: Azerbaijan – one of few countries where WEF regional center to be created

BAKU, JAN 30 (DNA) : The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a unique platform andRead More

download

President Ilham Aliyev instructed to evacuate Azerbaijani students from earthquake-hit area in Turkey

BAKU, JAN 30 (DNA) :  In accordance with the President of the Republic of AzerbaijanRead More

  • Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

  • UN rejects US deal of the century

  • “There are some factors, differentiating 2020 parliamentary elections from previous ones”: Mushfig Alaskerli:

  • 429 international observers accredited

  • “Serious steps have been taken to hold democratic elections in Azerbaijan”: Gozde Dizdar

  • Top Russian official satisfied with election process in Azerbaijan

  • New agreement inked between railway companies of Azerbaijan, Turkey

  • Palestinians reject Trump Mideast peace plan

    • Comments are Closed