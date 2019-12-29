Revision of NAB law demanded by PML-N, PPP: Shah Qureshi

MULTAN, Dec 29 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified on

Sunday that the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 –

promulgated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through a

presidential ordinance bringing momentous alterations to the

accountability law known as the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999

– was not aimed at providing an National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),

relief or protection to anybody.

In his talk to the media in Multan, the foreign minister pointed out

that the revision of the anti-graft agency’s jurisdiction was demanded

by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N).

“The amendment has not been made to protect corruption […] on one hand,

it was being said that investors were not investing [in the country ,”

he said.

Qureshi lamented over opposition’s claim of dysfunctional economic

(policies of the government), and putting resistance to economic affairs

at the same time.

“Government’s measures are criticised for economic stability [of the

state],” he added, while regretting that criticism without thorough

study of a subject has become a norm in our society.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Saturday received an application

against the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019,

promulgated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through a

presidential ordinance on Friday that made momentous alterations to the

accountability law known as the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The application pleaded with the apex court to immediately order

suspending the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019,

while claiming that the amendment was against Article 25 of the

Constitution, and an attempt to protect the corruption of ministers and

government officials.

According to the amendment, the NAB can now only take up cases involving

corruption or corrupt practices exceeding an amount of Rs500 million,

and no action will be launched against government employees in case of

departmental deficiencies.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in this ordinance or any other law

for the time being in force, no inquiry, investigation, arrest or

proceedings against a government servant, under this ordinance, either

as an accused or witness, shall be initiated or conducted by NAB without

prior approval of the scrutiny committee,” said a new clause inserted in

Section 33-F of the ordinance.

Another amendment barred the accountability watchdog from confiscating

property of any public office holder without prior approval of the

scrutiny committee.

According to an amendment, “Inquiries and investigations shall stand

transferred to the respective authorities or departments which

administer the relevant laws of taxation, levies and imposts in

question.

“Trials shall stand transferred from the relevant accountability courts

to the criminal courts which deal with offences under the respective

laws pertaining to taxation, levies and imposts in question.”

Furthermore, another amendment required the NAB chairman to devise a

“complaint redressal mechanism for attending complaints against NAB” and

present a quarterly report on its performance to the federal government.

In a summary sent by the law ministry to the federal cabinet, the

government claimed that the NAB was dealing a large number of inquiries

and investigation including handling of mega corruption cases.

“Under the existing regime a number of inquiries have been initiated

against the holders of public office and government servants on account

of procedural lapses where no actual corruption is involved. This has

enhanced NAB’s burden and has also affected working of the federal

government.”

It further pointed that the NAB had assumed parallel jurisdiction and

was inquiring into matters pertaining to taxation, imposition of levies

and interference in the domain of taxation regulatory bodies.

“It is therefore felt necessary to define through the subject amendments

the operational domain of NAB,” it added.

The anti-graft agency’s jurisdiction over matters relating to tax, stock

exchange and IPOs has been curtailed. The Federal Bureau of

Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and

building control authorities will be the sole authorities tasked to act

on all such matters. DNA