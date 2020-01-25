Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Results of parliamentary elections will contribute to improvement of the well-being of friendly Azerbaijani people: Maria Zakharova

| January 25, 2020
BAKU,   – “I believe that the results of parliamentary elections will contribute to the improvement of the well-being of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has told.

“This is not an advice or a recommendation, this is just my heartfelt wish,” Zakharova added.

