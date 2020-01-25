Results of parliamentary elections will contribute to improvement of the well-being of friendly Azerbaijani people: Maria Zakharova
BAKU, – “I believe that the results of parliamentary elections will contribute to the improvement of the well-being of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has told.
“This is not an advice or a recommendation, this is just my heartfelt wish,” Zakharova added.
« China lauds PM Imran’s remarks about CPEC (Previous News)
Related News
“I hope the new parliament will include people contributing to the further development of Azerbaijan”: Aurelia Grigoriu
BAKU, JAN 25 – Head of the Moldova Office of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center,Read More
CEC publishes new booklets in connection with elections to Azerbaijani Parliament
BAKU, JAN 25 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) issued several booklets as part ofRead More
Comments are Closed